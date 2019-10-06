News

Madison police arrest three people while investigating burglary

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 07:24 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:27 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested three people Saturday while investigating a burglary. 

According to an incident report, Shorewood police were in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail towing a car from a recent burglary. 

Officials said four men exited a house, but returned inside when confronted by police. 

Police said Shorewood police called Madison police for assistance, and the men ran off while waiting for the help. 

Madison police set up a perimeter and used a K-9. 

Officials said three men were taken into custody. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration