Madison police arrest three people while investigating burglary

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested three people Saturday while investigating a burglary.

According to an incident report, Shorewood police were in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail towing a car from a recent burglary.

Officials said four men exited a house, but returned inside when confronted by police.

Police said Shorewood police called Madison police for assistance, and the men ran off while waiting for the help.

Madison police set up a perimeter and used a K-9.

Officials said three men were taken into custody.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.