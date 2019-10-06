Madison police arrest three people while investigating burglary
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested three people Saturday while investigating a burglary.
According to an incident report, Shorewood police were in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail towing a car from a recent burglary.
Officials said four men exited a house, but returned inside when confronted by police.
Police said Shorewood police called Madison police for assistance, and the men ran off while waiting for the help.
Madison police set up a perimeter and used a K-9.
Officials said three men were taken into custody.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 'We're nervous': As flooding worsens in Crystal Lake, residents desperate for a solution
- Authorities responding to structure fire in Cottage Grove
- Madison police arrest three people while investigating burglary
- Girls in Aviation Day teaches women they, too, can pilot airplanes
- Charli the emu recovers from gunshot wounds at Sonnyboy Animal Sanctuary
- Stalzy's Deli gives back to Madison Fire Department at Oktoberfest