MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police arrested one person and recovered two guns following a chase and a crash on the city's east side Saturday night.
Officers were called to the Capitol Petro in the 4900 block of Commercial Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. after a caller reported seeing several people with masks and guns. Police said two vehicles drove away from the scene when officers arrived.
One vehicle was found in the 800 block of North Thompson Drive. Police said some people were seen running from the vehicle into a nearby apartment complex. Officers and a K9 team tracked the group but no arrests were made.
Police said officers from another jurisdiction found the other vehicle and chased it. The pursuit ended with a crash near Nelson Road and Crossing Place. Police said the people in the car ran from the scene.
One gun was reportedly found in the vehicle and another gun, that was illegally modified to be fully automatic, was found in a nearby grassy area. While searching the area, an 18-year-old man was arrested.
News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail. He faces tentative charges of resisting and obstructing and violating parole. Police said additional charges are possible.
An investigation is ongoing.
