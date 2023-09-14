Madison
Madison police
Assignment Editor
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened a driver with a knife.
Officers first responded to the electric vehicle charging station in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m.
A man at the scene reported another man pulled out a knife and threatened him after the victim declined to give the suspect any money.
Police found the man nearby and arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.