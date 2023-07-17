Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police officers arrested a man early Saturday morning after receiving multiple calls from neighbors reporting a burglary.
Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Butler Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported hearing a thumping noise and glass breaking.
The man was taken into custody along the 900 block of E. Dayton Street with injured hands. Police said he became aggressive and tried kicking officers and walking up a brick wall to evade officers.
He faces charges of resisting or obstructing, burglary and criminal damage to property.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.
