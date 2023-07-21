MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police arrested a man who they said stole multiple motorcycles from apartment complexes around the city.
Police said the Burglary Crime Unity, detectives and law enforcement throughout Dane County have been investigating the incidents since June. As part of the investigation, 36-year-old Jeffrey Hoffman was arrested earlier this month on Madison's east side.
Police said Hoffman has been convicted of burglary and theft before. Online court records show he pleaded guilty last year to a felony theft charge.
Hoffman is charged with two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of driving or operating a vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of burglary of a business or dwelling, one count of possessing burglarious tools and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
All of the charges are felonies and carry a repeater enhancer.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Court alleges Hoffman stole a motorcycle that was parked outside an apartment building in the 4600 block of Di Loreto Drive in Madison early on the morning of June 26.
The bike was found a few blocks away from the address with the ignition cut. Hoffman's face was allegedly clearly caught by the apartment complex's CCTV cameras.
Hoffman allegedly stole another motorcycle from an apartment complex in the 700 block of Lorillard Court in Madison on the morning of June 27. Video surveillance allegedly shows Hoffman driving a green motorcycle into a garage and leaving with a different motorcycle. The green motorcycle had allegedly been reported stolen the night before.
A third motorcycle was reported stolen from an apartment in the 5900 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Madison on July 4. The owner said he and his girlfriend had left town on June 30 and returned to find the bike missing.
Surveillance video from the apartment complex's parking garage allegedly shows Hoffman entering the garage on a motorcycle on July 4, walking to another motorcycle, and driving it out of the garage.
A fourth motorcycle was reported stolen from an apartment in the 700 block of Jupiter Drive in Madison on the morning of July 5. A man reported his bike was stolen from an assigned parking spot in an underground parking garage.
According to the complaint, Madison police spotted Hoffman while he was pumping gas into a vehicle at a Kwik Trip in the 4700 block of Lien Road on July 15.
Hoffman allegedly retreated into the Kwik Trip after he saw marked squad cars. When he came back out, he allegedly lied about who he was and ran away towards the railroad tracks behind the Kwik Trip.
Officers followed Hoffman down the tracks until he allegedly stopped and surrendered. A screwdriver, wrench and knife were allegedly found in his pockets.
During an initial appearance on Tuesday, Hoffman's cash bond was set at $2,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.
