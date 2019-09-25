Madison police announce arrest of man facing at least 4 offenses over week

MADISON, Wis. - In a news conference Wednesday morning, Madison police Chief Mike Koval announced the arrest of 26-year-old Luis Ruiz-Ugalde, who is facing at least four offenses dating back to Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Chief Mike Koval says an arrest has been made in the string of random stranger attacks that have been targeting women in the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/M9gPShokei — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 25, 2019

He was arrested Monday by the Violent Crimes unit on tentative charges of second degree sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior.

He faces additional tentative charges to be referred by the DA, including burglary, fourth degree sexual assault, battery, and attempted second-degree sexual assault.

Police said he is also a person of interest in other recent downtown crimes but MPD doesn't have probable cause to arrest him in those cases at this time.

Koval said Ruiz-Ugalde entered the home of another person on Sept. 17. He said police believe it was an attempted sexual assault.

Chief Mike Koval said 26-year-old Luis Ruiz-Ugalde is a "predator of the worst kind" for the serialistic crimes he has committed over the last week involving sexual assault attacks on women. pic.twitter.com/RaCaBMursj — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 25, 2019

The second offense was on the 400 block of South Patterson Street at 7:50 p.m. Koval said the victim was groped, but disengaged and called police.

Koval said Ruiz-Ugalde allegedly did some "crude things" and attempted groping a 13-year-old girl with a couple of schoolmates riding from the west point transfer hub to the central district on Sunday.

Koval said Ruiz-Ugalde was also masturbating in the back of the bus.

Regarding the girls who were on the bus with him and took a photo, Koval said: "Some groping attempts and had predicated all this behavior by surveillance footage that shows him masturbating at the back of the bus. The girls were obviously disheveled, concerned, taken aback. It really was the 11-year old and 13-year old that made a timely report that was given to the MPD."

Koval said that picture was instrumental in identifying him and getting him off the streets.

Lastly, Ruiz-Ugalde allegedly assaulted a woman around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of East Main Street, but that woman repelled the attack.

Koval called Ruiz-Ugalde, "a predator of the worst kind."

He also said about the victims who came forward: "It is always amazing to me to see victims who have the capacity and the resiliency to provide us with some incredible victim statements of specificity, detail and be able to describe their assailant with that sense of certainty."

"Madison has a pretty good reputation in terms of being a safe community," Koval said. "But every now and again we do have these episodic crime sprees. We're concerned about trajectory until we can conclude it."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.