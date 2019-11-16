Madison police: 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint in parking lot

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy told officials he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

According to the incident report, the victim said he was in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Flower Lane when the robbery happened at 10:30 a.m.

The victim told police he was talking to another teenage boy over social media who offered to give him a ride. The 17-year-old said there were two others who were with the boy he knew.

Authorities said the group drove to the Flower Lane parking lot, which is when the victim said one of the teens he did not know pointed a gun at him and told him to empty his pockets. The report said the group drove off with his phone and other belongings and left him in the parking lot.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.