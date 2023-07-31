Skip to main content
Madison pastor keeps preaching as state revokes his child care license amid child sexual assault investigation

A Baptist pastor at a small congregation in Madison has continued in active ministry around children as police investigated him for sexual abuse, a case that has led to law enforcement recommending charges to prosecutors of first-degree child sexual assault.

The investigation findings, concluded at the end of June, were enough for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to permanently revoke Bob Stine’s license to operate Midvale Baptist Church’s former Kid’s Best child care, citing child safety.

Kid's Best Child Care Notice of Revocation

An error occurred