MADISON, Wis. -- A now-former Madison pastor has been charged with child sexual assault following an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched children in his care.
Robert Stine, 60, faces two felony charges of first-degree child sex assault - sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 13, online court records show.
News 3 Investigates reported in July that Stine, a pastor at Midvale Baptist Church on Madison's near west side, lost his license to operate the church's Kid's Best child care facility in June following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Madison Police Department.
By the end of June, Madison police had concluded its investigation into the case and forwarded tentative child sex assault charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
Stine continued to preach sporadically and lead business meetings from May into late July, a News 3 Now Investigates review of the church's YouTube page as part of an earlier report on the case found. Those videos were removed from the church's YouTube channel after News 3 Investigates made Stine and his attorney aware they would be reporting the story.
Days after News 3 Investigates first reported the case, the church took its website offline.
Stine's attorney Chris Van Wagner confirmed to News 3 Investigates on Thursday evening that Stine had resigned from Midvale Baptist Church.
"Bob Stine denies he did anything illegal or wrong, and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name," Van Wagner said in a text message.
An initial court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 24.
This report will be updated.
