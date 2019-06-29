Madison Parks Division asks for community input on dog-friendly parks
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Parks Division is seeking the community's opinion on adding more dog-friendly parks.
The current policy states that dogs are prohibited in most places except for on-leash and off-leash parks. Madison has about 270 parks. Of those, 26 are accessible to dogs on leashes and eight have designated areas where dogs can roam without leashes.
"We know over the last several years there has been a growing need for us to take a look at our policy," Assistant Parks Superintendent Lisa Laschinger said.
Before the division adjusts the policy, officials want to see what the community wants.
"The end goal is that the policy will be a balanced approach that everybody can live with," Laschinger said.
The city will hold five public forums at the following locations and times:
• Tuesday, July 16, Warner Park Community Recreation Center
1625 Northport Drive, 53704
Community Rooms 1 and 2
• Wednesday, July 17, Memorial High School
201 S. Gammon Road, 53717
Auditorium
• Tuesday, July 23, The Village on Park Street
2300 S. Park St., 53713
The Atrium Community Room
• Thursday, July 25, Madison Public Library, Central Branch
201 W. Mifflin St., 53703
Room 302
• Tuesday, July 30, Sennett Middle School
502 Pflaum Road, 53716
Dowden Auditorium
