Madison Parks Division asks for community input on dog-friendly parks

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Parks Division is seeking the community's opinion on adding more dog-friendly parks.

The current policy states that dogs are prohibited in most places except for on-leash and off-leash parks. Madison has about 270 parks. Of those, 26 are accessible to dogs on leashes and eight have designated areas where dogs can roam without leashes.

"We know over the last several years there has been a growing need for us to take a look at our policy," Assistant Parks Superintendent Lisa Laschinger said.

Before the division adjusts the policy, officials want to see what the community wants.

Do you think Madison should have more dog parks? The city is reviewing the current policy and wants to know if the public wants more dog friendly parks. #News3Now — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 28, 2019

"The end goal is that the policy will be a balanced approach that everybody can live with," Laschinger said.

The city will hold five public forums at the following locations and times:

• Tuesday, July 16, Warner Park Community Recreation Center

1625 Northport Drive, 53704

Community Rooms 1 and 2

• Wednesday, July 17, Memorial High School

201 S. Gammon Road, 53717

Auditorium

• Tuesday, July 23, The Village on Park Street

2300 S. Park St., 53713

The Atrium Community Room

• Thursday, July 25, Madison Public Library, Central Branch

201 W. Mifflin St., 53703

Room 302

• Tuesday, July 30, Sennett Middle School

502 Pflaum Road, 53716

Dowden Auditorium

