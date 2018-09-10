Madison paramedics deliver two babies in two days

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Four paramedics and eight EMTs earned their stork pins last week as they helped deliver two newborn babies within two days.

According to a release, a mother-to-be pulled over her minivan on the side of the road Thursday night when her baby was on the way and she couldn't make it to the hospital.

Officials said Medic 3 and Engine Company 5 were sent to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Highway 30. The paramedics and EMTs arrived at 9:26 p.m., helping the woman through her final pushes. A healthy baby girl was born four minutes later in the back of the minivan. Medic 3 wrapped the baby in blankets, handed her to her mother and they were transferred to the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Twelve hours later, early Friday morning, another baby was ready to be born on Waxwing Lane.

The expecting couple was going to their car when they realized they wouldn't make it to the hospital.

Medic 10 and Ladder Company 8 arrived and officials said she shouted "It's coming!" when Medic 10 arrived.

Responders helped her through the birth and at 9:08 a.m., a baby boy was born. The baby, mother and father were brought into the ambulance and taken to the hospital.