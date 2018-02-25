Chocolaterian suffers "significant fire" Sunday morning

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - Madison officials responded Sunday morning to the Chocolaterian Cafe, in the 2000 block of Atwood Avenue for a fire.

According to dispatch, the first call for the fire came in at 5:52 a.m.

Madison fire Chief Steven Davis told News 3, "Upon arrival, the first crew found pretty heavy smoke and upgraded it to a full structure fire."

"The original fire was in the basement. It managed to extend out of the basement, along the wall between Player's Bar and the building that it is in," Davis said.

Davis told News 3 there were no injuries to report at that time and no firefighters were hurt.

The business said on their Facebook page, "We will be closed for the foreseeable future and will keep everyone posted."

"We're all very concerned and wanting to help out in the owners in any way we can," Atwood resident Diana Wheeler said.

Neighbors and regulars of the Chocolaterian said they're devastated to see the cafe damaged.

"It's a gathering place. We love the Chocolaterian," Wheeler said.

"It's an awesome part of the community so I'm really said," Hanna Brewer said. "I was here a lot and this building is a really great staple in the neighborhood and it's really sad to see that it's so demolished."

Officials said Atwood Avenue and Winnebago Street will be closed into the afternoon.

