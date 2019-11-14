Madison officers pepper spray man who threatens bus driver, police

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police were called to a Langdon Street bus stop around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

A bus driver told Madison police that Reginald V. Frank, 42, of Madison, boarded the bus at Langdon Street and began yelling, swearing and making threats after the bus driver told him there were issues with his bus ticket.

The bus driver called police.

Officers arrived and said they tried to calm Frank down, but he struggled with them and began threatening them.

Officers used pepper spray to gain control of Frank.

Frank was arrested and could face charges of disorderly conduct, resisting and making threats to law enforcement.

He is currently in the Dane County Jail.

