News

Madison officer sees item thrown onto State Street, turns out to be gun

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 01:12 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say an officer watched as a gun was randomly thrown onto State Street.

The gun was found in the 300 block of State Street at West Johnson Street.

The officer was working a routine patrol early Friday morning, when she noticed something fly into the road. The item ended up being a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, with a chambered round and a full magazine, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

There were about 50 people in the area but many took off when other officers arrived on scene, according to the release.

