Madison officer sees item thrown onto State Street, turns out to be gun

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say an officer watched as a gun was randomly thrown onto State Street.

The gun was found in the 300 block of State Street at West Johnson Street.

The officer was working a routine patrol early Friday morning, when she noticed something fly into the road. The item ended up being a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, with a chambered round and a full magazine, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

There were about 50 people in the area but many took off when other officers arrived on scene, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.