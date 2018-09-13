Madison named winner for Wisconsin's best-tasting water

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison has been named the winner in Wisconsin's best-tasting water competition.

For the 33rd year, a panel of judges participated in a blind taste test today at Monona Terrace.

Judges chose the best-tasting samples from a groundwater source and the best-tasting samples from a surface water source.

The winners of those rounds then went head-to-head to determine Wisconsin's winner, and Madison was victorious.

"All of the waters we tasted today were really very nice, were all good. There were no losers there, but in the end, the waters that were the best were so clean, soft and easy drinking," Daniel Carey, brewmaster at New Glarus Brewing Company, said.

Last year's winner was Arcadia, which also won the competition in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Madison last won the competition back in 2013.