Madison music lovers will be on their feet for opening night at the Sylvee

Courtesy of Frank Productions

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's newest music venue opens Thursday, after more than five years in the works. And it's guaranteed the crowd will be on their feet.

That's because the Sylvee is primarily a general admission, standing-room-only venue.

The Sylvee has around the same capacity as the Orpheum Theater and Overture Hall, but unlike those venues it doesn't have many seats, carving out its own niche in the Madison music scene.

The $15 million Sylvee has 158 fixed seats on its second level. There's also a third level with six private suites, similar to what's available at the Kohl Center. It fits 2,500 people in its industrial, warehouse-feel facility, which is almost as tall as it is wide.

The majority of tickets sold at the Sylvee will be for the general admission room, which means concertgoers won't have to buy their tickets at the same time to enjoy a show together.

Another thing about this type of theater is that a customer can buy a ticket three weeks after a show goes on sale and have as good a chance of being in the front of the venue as if they bought their ticket the second the show went on sale.

The only caveat: There isn't parking in the building, and the 600-car garage the city is building on South Livingston, near the venue, won't be open until next month.

The first sold-out show is Thursday night at 8 p.m. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are scheduled to perform.

The Sylvee will soon have some new neighbors, too. Tangent, a new restaurant and bar from the owners of Vintage Brewing Company, will occupy part of the first floor. Strang Architects, which designed the Sylvee, will occupy the 8-story building's second floor. Miron Construction and Google will also have offices in the building.