Madison moms give to migrant families in Arizona

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The exchange started as an email between two college friends.

Rachel Cheeseman, now a volunteer at Casa Alitas, a migrant shelter in Tucson, Arizona, asked Maggie Musgrave, a local mom, if she had any old baby clothes she would be willing to donate.

"Thankfully, I had a small mountain of baby clothes already in the basement, and what a great way to get rid of all those baby clothes," Musgrave said.

Musgrave didn't stop there. She turned to the community of moms in Madison and asked if they had anything they could donate.

"I was expecting support, but maybe just a bag or two," Musgrave said.

The community donated more than 400 pounds of baby clothes, according to Musgrave.

Musgrave raised $1,000 on GoFundMe to cover the shipping cost of the first group of donations.

Maggie Musgrave is collecting baby clothes donations for migrant families at Casa Alitas, a shelter in Tucson, AZ. Baby clothes are one of the most needed items at the shelter. The Madison community has collected over 400 pounds of clothes so far and asking for more. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/xFi2jrjQzw — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 4, 2019

Casa Alitas sees about 250 to 350 arrivals per day right now, according to Cheeseman. One hundred people were dropped off Thursday morning.

"When they get out of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention and they come to us, there are two things they really want in this world, maybe three," Cheeseman said. "They want some food. They want a shower, and they want clothes that don't smell like the time they spent in ICE."

Cheeseman said the donations from the Madison community will give the migrants a wider variety of options.

"It does mean a lot to find a dinosaur shirt when your kid loves dinosaurs or a baseball shirt when your kid loves baseball," Cheeseman said.

People can donate baby clothes to any Madison YMCA location or donate to shipping costs on the GoFundMe campaign.

Musgrave has the goal of raising $10,000. She says it is about $3 per pound to ship. There is also an Amazon wishlist, where people can donate soaps and toiletries.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.