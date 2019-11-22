News

Madison Mini Maker Faire bringing blend of science, county fun to Monona Terrace

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 05:19 PM CST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 05:19 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mini Maker Faire is bringing its blend of science and county fun to the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on Sunday.

According to a news release from the city of Madison, the family-friendly showcase will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The release said fairgoers can participate in the following events and activities:

  • View Tesla coil educational presentations and a theatrical performance, “Rook, The Tesla Knight vs. The Evil Dr. Ion"
  • See AudioBody Electronic Circus Arts, which uses music, comedy and technology featuring kaleidoscopic LED strobes
  • Build a large-scale collaborative mural made of biodegradable balloons with Airigami Bubble Mural
  • Make a small architectural model with educators from Taliesin Preservation
  • Create your own LED light-up bracelet with designers from Delve
  • Learn about homegrown discoveries with the Wisconsin Science Museum
  • A Q&A with Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin reporters
  • Learn how to create a bonsai with the Badger Bonsai Society
  • Color a black-light mural inspired by Dino-Light
  • Try this year's robotics challenge with Phoenix Force Robotics
  • Wisconsin Lego Users Group

The fair will also feature a new dark room space.

Adult tickets will cost $10 each. Tickets for children ages 5 to 11 will cost $5 each. Tickets can be bought online or at the door. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration