Madison Mini Maker Faire bringing blend of science, county fun to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mini Maker Faire is bringing its blend of science and county fun to the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on Sunday.
According to a news release from the city of Madison, the family-friendly showcase will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The release said fairgoers can participate in the following events and activities:
- View Tesla coil educational presentations and a theatrical performance, “Rook, The Tesla Knight vs. The Evil Dr. Ion"
- See AudioBody Electronic Circus Arts, which uses music, comedy and technology featuring kaleidoscopic LED strobes
- Build a large-scale collaborative mural made of biodegradable balloons with Airigami Bubble Mural
- Make a small architectural model with educators from Taliesin Preservation
- Create your own LED light-up bracelet with designers from Delve
- Learn about homegrown discoveries with the Wisconsin Science Museum
- A Q&A with Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin reporters
- Learn how to create a bonsai with the Badger Bonsai Society
- Color a black-light mural inspired by Dino-Light
- Try this year's robotics challenge with Phoenix Force Robotics
- Wisconsin Lego Users Group
The fair will also feature a new dark room space.
Adult tickets will cost $10 each. Tickets for children ages 5 to 11 will cost $5 each. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
