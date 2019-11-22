Madison Mini Maker Faire bringing blend of science, county fun to Monona Terrace

City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mini Maker Faire is bringing its blend of science and county fun to the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on Sunday.

According to a news release from the city of Madison, the family-friendly showcase will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release said fairgoers can participate in the following events and activities:

View Tesla coil educational presentations and a theatrical performance, “Rook, The Tesla Knight vs. The Evil Dr. Ion"

See AudioBody Electronic Circus Arts, which uses music, comedy and technology featuring kaleidoscopic LED strobes

Build a large-scale collaborative mural made of biodegradable balloons with Airigami Bubble Mural

Make a small architectural model with educators from Taliesin Preservation

Create your own LED light-up bracelet with designers from Delve

Learn about homegrown discoveries with the Wisconsin Science Museum

A Q&A with Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin reporters

Learn how to create a bonsai with the Badger Bonsai Society

Color a black-light mural inspired by Dino-Light

Try this year's robotics challenge with Phoenix Force Robotics

Wisconsin Lego Users Group

The fair will also feature a new dark room space.

Adult tickets will cost $10 each. Tickets for children ages 5 to 11 will cost $5 each. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

