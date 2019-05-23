Madison middle school recognized as a national leader in college prep

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison middle school is being recognized as a national leader in college readiness. Madison’s Wright Middle School was named a National AVID Demonstration school.

AVID, shot for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a college prep program that focus on organizational strategies, study skills, critical thinking, tutorial support and field trips. In Madison, AVID is paired with the Teens of Promise program, TOPS, through the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Students in AVID/TOPS enroll in postsecondary education and earn more advance placement credits than students not in the program. Districtwide, 95 percent of students in AVID/TOPS graduated from high school in four years, according to a release from Madison Metropolitan School District.

Wright Middle School was selected through an application process, which included several site visits. As part of the process, Wright is recognized with strong student voices, a culture of high expectations, college and career going culture, strong leadership and a culture of belonging.

"We're excited about this designation because it acknowledges a great deal of commitment and hard work by scholars and staff,” said Dr. Angie Hicks, principal of Wright Middle School. “Wright is a community where all are held to high expectations, all feel included, valued, supported and scholars are the central focus. AVID's mission aligns with Wright's mission to ensure that scholars achieve at high levels, develop self-efficacy and become community, college and career ready."



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.