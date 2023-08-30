MADISON, Wis. -- It's been on moratorium since 2021 but now is official in the Madison Metropolitan School District -- elementary school students will no longer face out-of-school suspension as a form of discipline.
"My kid's a real rule follower and would be absolutely horrified if he was suspended," Philosophy Walker told News 3 Now outside of Orchard Ridge Elementary School Wednesday.
As of October 26, 2021, MMSD placed a moratorium on the use of out-of-school suspension in elementary schools.
On Monday, the school board made that change permanent, voting to take all references to out-of-school suspension and expulsion out of the Elementary Behavior Education Plan.
Walker knows this won't be a huge change for her 7-year-old son but she's happy to know it will continue.
"I think kids who get to the behavioral level where they have an out-of-school suspension need to be in school more, I think they need more support than other kids," she said. "So I think sending them home doesn't make any sense."
The school board Monday unanimously voted against an exception for fourth- and fifth-graders who "pose an imminent, ongoing risk to the health or safety of the student or others."
"The very small group of students that would be eligible for suspension per this exemption would be majority young people of color and would be majority young people with disabilities," School Board Treasurer Ali Muldrow said in the meeting.
According to data shared February during a meeting of the district's Instruction Work Group, elementary school students of color and students with an individualized education program were disproportionately suspended out of school in the 2019-2020 school year before the moratorium. The rate of suspension for older students of color and with disabilities continued to remain high.
While the motion to remove out-of-school suspensions was supported, other board members and parents on social media worried it may put pressure on staff without support from administration.
"We need to make sure there are enough resources for the teachers if we're going to do this because what's going to happen otherwise is the amount of seclusion rate is going to go up and the amount of the "time out room" is going to be basically be de facto segregation," clerk Nicki Vander Meulen said.
Walker said she understands that concern.
"I don't think it should be all on the teachers. I think teachers have enough to deal with right now... [but] you can't just cut loose the kids who are making trouble for you," she said.
For middle and high school students, the BEP classifies behaviors by intensity, from levels 1 to 5. Responses to those do include out of school suspension and expulsion.
