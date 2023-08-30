Some MMSD students won't be punished with out-of-school suspensions starting this school year.

MADISON, Wis. -- It's been on moratorium since 2021 but now is official in the Madison Metropolitan School District -- elementary school students will no longer face out-of-school suspension as a form of discipline. 

"My kid's a real rule follower and would be absolutely horrified if he was suspended," Philosophy Walker told News 3 Now outside of Orchard Ridge Elementary School Wednesday.