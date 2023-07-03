Madison Metro Transit, trash pick-up changing schedule for July 4 Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Madison skyline, including the Wisconsin State Capitol (background) and Monona Bay (foreground). WISC-TV/Channel3000 file photo. The Madison skyline, including the Wisconsin State Capitol (background) and Monona Bay (foreground). WISC-TV/Channel3000 file photo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- If you use Madison Metro Transit or your trash pick-up day is Tuesday, watch out for changes due to the July 4 holiday.Madison Streets Division crews will not pick up trash, recycling, brush or large items Tuesday because of the holiday. The city's drop-off sites will also be closed.Residents whose pick-up day is usually Tuesday should instead place carts out by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents with a Wednesday pick-up day will have their trash collected as scheduled.The drop-off sites at 4602 Sycamore Avenue and 402 South Point Rd will, as normal, not be open Wednesday. They will reopen on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.The 121 E. Olin Avenue drop-off site will be open Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m.Metro Transit will run on a Sunday schedule for routes A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, L, O, P, R and S. Route 80 will operate on a weekend recess schedule and Routes 81-84 will not operate.All Madison libraries will also be closed on Tuesday due to the holiday.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country Buttigieg says Supreme Court case was designed for ‘clear purpose of chipping away’ at LGBTQ equality LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July Driver dead, passenger seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Columbia County Smoke will keep pouring into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out Latest News Disc golf course improvements, cricket pitch among planned changes for Elver Park Garage fire at Madison home causes about $100K in damage Madison Metro Transit, trash pick-up changing schedule for July 4 Grant County Sheriff's office searching for suspect after Platteville woman hurt in hit-and-run Lancaster man arrested, passenger injured after crash with commercial truck More News