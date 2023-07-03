Madison skyline Lake Monona

The Madison skyline, including the Wisconsin State Capitol (background) and Monona Bay (foreground). WISC-TV/Channel3000 file photo.

MADISON, Wis. -- If you use Madison Metro Transit or your trash pick-up day is Tuesday, watch out for changes due to the July 4 holiday.

Madison Streets Division crews will not pick up trash, recycling, brush or large items Tuesday because of the holiday. The city's drop-off sites will also be closed.