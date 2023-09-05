MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveiled her 2024 Executive Capital budget on Tuesday, touting big investments in the city's south side.
Speaking at the Urban League's new Black Business Hub, Rhodes-Conway said the new budget will help bring a vision developed by the city and south side residents into reality.
That vision includes over $27 million for new housing, economic development initiatives and a new fire station near the intersection of Badger Road and Park Street.
The budget would also fund 1,200 new affordable housing units at the other end of Park Street. The two developments would be connected by the North-South line of the Bus Rapid Transit system.
"This will reduce congestion and pollution in our community," Rhodes-Conway said. "It will provide faster access to job centers, especially for underserved populations."
Rhodes-Conway said the projects would be funded by local, state and federal dollars and could include the reconstruction of Park Street.
"We want people to feel welcomed, we want people to feel safe and like this is a center of activity," Rhodes-Conway said. "Because there is a lot going on in south Madison."
The new budget would boost funds for affordable housing by 60% over four years, add nearly $20 million over six years for buyers to purchase and refurbish aging homes, and give property tax relief to senior citizens so they can stay in their homes.
"Our city is growing rapidly," Rhodes-Conway said. "That growth puts demands on our buildings, on our infrastructure and on our finances."
The budget also funds flood prevention systems citywide as well as PFAS mitigation in Madison's drinking water. The budget also includes using federal funds secured through the bipartisan federal infrastructure law to rebuild bridges along John Nolen Drive.
Madison was given over $15 million in April to replace six bridges along the road. The U.S. Department of Transportation said the work would address structural integrity concerns and add infrastructure to make the area safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The bridge reconstruction comes as the city looks to completely reimagine the corridor between Olin Park and Law Park.
Rhodes-Conway said the new budget continues funding work towards bringing Amtrak service to Madison. The mayor said a plan for an Amtrak station should be ready to be shown to the community soon.
The city will have to wait on a few state and federal approvals before work can move past the planning stage. Rhodes-Conway said she expects to have a decision from the Federal Railroad Administration this fall.
The budget also funds the building of a new facility where Madison police can process evidence. The budget is expected to be presented to the Common Council at their next meeting.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.