Madison mayor responds after police shoot, kill man on city's west side

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's mayor is responding to a deadly officer-involved shooting on the city's west side.

"I appreciate the danger that our officers face every single day, and we are fortunate this incident was not worse. The loss of life is always tragic," Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said in a press release.

A 63-year-old man died as a result of the officer-involved shooting. Officers were initially called to a home along the 6500 block of Raymond around 9:15 p.m. for a weapons violation.

They arrived to find a man armed with a gun. Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl, who recently took over this position, said the man fired a shot at officers during the encounter. He was then shot by Madison police.

"It's difficult for the community. It's a tragedy for the family of the subject. it's a tragedy for the officers involved in the incident. It is very difficult for all involved," Wahl said.

Life-saving measures were started on the man following the shooting, according to Wahl. The man was later pronounced dead at a Madison hospital. Authorities have not released his identity.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation into the shooting.

"I respect the integrity of the investigative process and await their report on this incident," Rhodes-Conway said.

DCI personnel are still at the scene investigating. The DCI will send its findings to the district attorney's office.

