Madison mayor flips on solar panel switch

MADISON, Wis. - Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is flipping the switch on the city's newest solar panel project.

The panels are on top of Metro Transit's bus garage roof. It is a 120 kilowatt system that's expected to offset 98 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.

"This project is the most powerful solar project we have in the city. When finished, the project will have a whopping 334 solar panels, one inverter and it's expected to offset 98 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is fantastic," said Rhodes-Conway.

The project will help the city reach its 2030 goal of 100% renewable energy for city operations.

City of Madison Solar project on Metro Transit's Bus Garage Roof, located just off of East Washington Avenue.

