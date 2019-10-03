Madison mayor demands ATC send full investigative report for substation fire
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has demanded that American Transmission Company send the full investigative report for the substation fire that took place in July.
In a letter that Rhodes-Conway signed and sent to company CEO Mike Rowe, the mayor said she met with Greg Levesque, ATC's director of environmental and local relations, to ask questions about the explosion's cause. Rhodes-Conway said she received few answers and was told a privately contracted investigative report would be ready within a week.
Nearly two months later, the city has yet to receive the report. The mayor said Levesque refused to send the report to the office on Thursday, stating that ATC's release from this week was "sufficient."
