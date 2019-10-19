Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison man who shot 24-year-old victim in back of head sentenced to 30 years in prison Madison man who shot 24-year-old victim in back of head sentenced to 30 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison man who shot and killed 24-year-old Rayshawn Jackson last May was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

Antonio R. Gentry, 37, pleaded guilty in August to three of the 10 counts he was charged with, including second-degree intentional homicide, felony possession of a firearm and armed robbery.

A Dane County judge sentenced Gentry to 25 years for the homicide charge and five years for possessing a gun. She also gave a 10-year sentence for the armed robbery charge to be served concurrently.

Jackson's family said the two had a history of violence stemming from a romantic relationship with the same woman.

In court, Gentry said he believed Jackson had sexually assaulted his 5-year-old daughter.

He also claimed he has post-traumatic stress disorder from growing up in poverty and being surrounded by violence.

"I do not wish to try to shift the blame for what I've done, but this was not a gang war or street fight or a calculated incident. My reason for shooting Rayshawn is because I feared for my life," said Gentry when he addressed the judge.

Gentry's attorney called the case an "imperfect self-defense case" as he asked the judge to consider a 12 1/2-to-14-year sentence.

"The circumstances that led to the fateful meeting 17 months ago between Antonio Gentry and Rayshawn Jackson are so, it is so outlandish to think that they could somehow converge again with some other individual. It is beyond any statistical probability," said Gentry's attorney.

Prosecuting attorney William Leroy Brown suggested a 45-year sentence, calling Gentry a "lifelong criminal" who "can't control his emotions."

"I recognize the fact that the sentencing recommendation I'm making may result in Mr. Gentry never walking as a free man out of a state prison. And it is extremely sad to make a recommendation that will have such a result, but it's nothing compared to the sadness of what Rayshawn's family has had to go through and what I fear the next victim's family would have to go through if he's ever released," said Brown.

The judge said she made her decision based on the fact that Gentry has had many chances, and the "only way to make sure he doesn't harm others is to take him out of the community for a significant period of time."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.