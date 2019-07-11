Madison man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for armed robbery of Subway

Dane County Records Lamontay Rivera

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for an armed robbery Thursday.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Lamontay D. Rivera, 21, for robbing a Madison restaurant while armed with a handgun.

Rivera pleaded guilty to the charge March 12.

Rivera's co-defendant, Johnell Britt, was also sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a handgun during the robbery.

Britt was sentenced June 4.

Rivera and Britt robbed a Subway restaurant on Cottage Grove Road in Madison on Aug. 20, 2018.

They were identified as the armed robbers from surveillance cameras, physical evidence and DNA evidence.

