Madison man sentenced to five years in prison for bank robbery
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for robbing a bank last year.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Albert Singer, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 25.
Singer robbed the Chase Bank on East Towne Boulevard in Madison on Aug. 11 last year.
The release said Singer showed one of the bank tellers a note stating it was a robbery. Singer was not using any weapons, but he threatened to harm them if they refused to give him money.
He was on state supervision for robbery at the time of the bank robbery and is facing revocation in that case.
