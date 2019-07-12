Madison man sentenced to 25 years for sex trafficking

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sex trafficking Thursday.

Erin J. Graham, 37, was convicted following a five-day jury trail in Madison in April.

evidence presented at trial established that between 2015 and 2017, Graham engaged in sex trafficking by force, coercion and fraud, and transported individuals across state lines with the intent that they engage in prostitution.

Graham's scheme was uncovered in April 2017, when law enforcement officials encountered one of the victims at a Madison hotel. An employee called 911 after the victim ran from her room bleeding and hid behind the front desk.

The victim told a nurse at a Madison hospital that Graham strangled her to the point of unconsciousness when she told him she wanted to leave.

"This case was about vulnerable women degraded by a heartless predator," said Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Pederson.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.