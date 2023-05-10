Kevin J. McDowell

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for a 2017 sexual assault, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday.

In January, a jury found Kevin McDowell, 39, guilty of a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, court records show. McDowell was found not guilty of two other felony charges in the case.

