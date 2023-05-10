MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for a 2017 sexual assault, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday.
In January, a jury found Kevin McDowell, 39, guilty of a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, court records show. McDowell was found not guilty of two other felony charges in the case.
After being sexually assaulted, the victim went to a hospital and had a sexual assault nurse exam performed, the justice department said in a news release. McDowell's DNA collected from the sexual assault kit then hit to another kit.
“Today’s sentencing of Kevin J. McDowell was an example of what can happen when we work together to hold people who commit sexual assault accountable,” Madison Police Detective Kathryn Peterson said in the release. “This case involved prosecutors and staff, detectives, SANE nurses, sexual assault advocates, and, most importantly, the victim herself all working together. A very dangerous man will no longer be able to do harm to anyone in the community for the next 20 years. I commend everyone in this case for their hard work, and especially the victim for her strength and bravery.”
If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, there are resources available. The Rape Crisis Center in Madison has a 24-hour hotline at 608-251-7273 for English speakers and 608-258-2567 for Spanish speakers. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can also be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.
