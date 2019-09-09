Madison man sentenced to 18 years in prison for string of robberies last year

Clay

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday for robbing two taxi cab companies and a gas station last year.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Eric Clay, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges on June 5. A five-year period of supervised release will follow his prison sentence.

The release said Clay and two others robbed a Union Cab driver in Madison on Dec. 14. Several hours later, the group robbed a BP gas station in Sun Prairie.

The group also robbed a Green Cab driver the following day. Officials said Clay was armed during this incident.

