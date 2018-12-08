Madison man killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-94; 2nd driver seriously injured

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A Madison man was killed and another man seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 94 Friday afternoon that also hampered traffic, according to a news release.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department said it received multiple reports at about 1:30 p.m. of a crash near Elmhurst Road in the town of Delafield.

Deputies found two vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Elmhurst, both with severe damage, according to the release. A 34-year-old Madison man was headed east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the center median and struck a vehicle operated by a 58-year-old man who was headed west on I-94.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the Madison man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The other driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash also caused traffic backups on I-94 for several hours, officials said. The wreck was cleared shortly after 5 p.m., state traffic officials said. The sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

#Waukesha Traffic ALERT - Serious crash blocking all WB lanes of I-94 at County SS/Prospect Ave in #Pewaukee. It's going to be closed for a while, avoid the area and #UseAltRoute if possible! @WaukeshaSheriff @WisDOTsoutheast @WisconsinDOT pic.twitter.com/L4Wnd67Ep9 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 7, 2018

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.