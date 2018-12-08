News

Madison man killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-94; 2nd driver seriously injured

Posted: Dec 07, 2018 05:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 07, 2018 06:12 PM CST

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A Madison man was killed and another man seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 94 Friday afternoon that also hampered traffic, according to a news release. 

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department said it received multiple reports at about 1:30 p.m. of a crash near Elmhurst Road in the town of Delafield. 

Deputies found two vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Elmhurst, both with severe damage, according to the release. A 34-year-old Madison man was headed east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the center median and struck a vehicle operated by a 58-year-old man who was headed west on I-94.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the Madison man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The other driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash also caused traffic backups on I-94 for several hours, officials said. The wreck was cleared shortly after 5 p.m., state traffic officials said. The sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration