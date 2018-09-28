News

Madison man headed to prison for shooting fueled by drug deal

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 07:19 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man will spend a decade in federal prison for dealing drugs and shooting someone during a drug deal.

Eric Howard, 38, of Madison, pleaded guilty to the crime in June 2018.

Howard was arrested in September 2017 for distributing 38 grams of cocaine to Jesse Beadles.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, Beadles arranged to buy drugs from Howard but had no intention of paying him for the drugs. Howard shot Beadles after Beadles took the cocaine and began walking out of the restaurant where Howard was working. Howard never called 911 according to the release. After he was arrested, Howard admitted to shooting Beadles and to selling cocaine in the past.

The cocaine, a pistol and shell casings were all located at the restaurant.

Beadles was also convicted for his role in this incident and was sentenced to five years in prison this past summer.

 

