Madison man found guilty of using minor to produce sexually explicit videos

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was found guilty Monday of using a minor to produce sexually explicit videos, according to a release.

Matthew R. Howard, 23, was convicted following one day of testimony, officials said. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning its verdict on the two counts.

Howard was found guilty of producing the videos in November 2014 and January 2017, according to the release.

According to trial testimony, in August 2017, the Madison Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a tip from an online service provider that an IP address registered to an address in Madison was used to upload and share images of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed and an external hard drive was seized, officials said. Investigators said Howard had recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor, once in 2014 when the victim was 9 years old and once in 2017 when the victim was 11 years old.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18. He faces at least 15 years in federal prison and up to 30 years on each of the charges.

Howard had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing, distributing and receiving child pornography, according to the release. These charges carry penalties ranging from at least five years and up to 20 years.