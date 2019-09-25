Madison man facing tentative charges in deadly hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. - A 21-year-old Madison man is facing tentative charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash nearly two weeks ago.

According to police, Branden R.A. Iler voluntarily showed up at Madison Police Department's central district Tuesday with his attorney.

Police said the crash happened Sept. 12 around 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Northport Drive. A man, identified as 60-year-old Darrell Sunderlage, was walking along the street when someone ran into him. Sunderlage died several days after the crash.

Police noted it was raining at the time of the crash, and Sunderlage was wearing dark clothing. They also said the vehicle would most likely have severe front-end damage.

The traffic specialist is referring charges against Iler to the district attorney. The charges include hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked causing death.

Police said Iler was given a court date. Online court records have not been updated.

