Madison man faces 4th OWI charge for alleged drunk driving with toddler in vehicle
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing fourth OWI charges after allegedly driving drunk with a toddler in the vehicle Monday night.
According to a news release from Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, Alejandro Tellez Romero, 37, was arrested for a fourth offense OWI with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Officials said a state trooper saw and stopped a vehicle near Stoughton Road and Cottage Grove Road at 10:58 p.m. after the driver could not stay in their lane.
The release said the trooper approached the driver and saw that they showed signs of impairment and had a 13-month-old child in the back seat.
After having the man do a field sobriety test, the state trooper arrested him.
The child was taken to Child Protective Services after attempts to reach a family member had failed.
