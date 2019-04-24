Madison man faces 20 years in federal prison after robbing bank
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man could spend up to 20 years in prison after he was charged in a bank robbery case.
Albert Singer, 23, was charged Wednesday on suspicion of robbing the Chase Bank on East Towne Boulevard in Madison in August 2018.
If convicted, a federal judge could order Singer to up to 20 years in federal prison.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Inmate at Oxford federal prison charged with possessing weapon
Next Story
Judge gives maximum sentence to final man convicted in murder of 5-year-old Beloit boy
Local And Regional News
- Fire burns through roof of Cottage Grove home
- Bank robbery ringleader sentenced to 22 years in federal prison
- Man could see 40 years in prison for downloading child porn videos
- Spring comes to screeching halt Saturday with rain, snow possible
- Inmate at Oxford federal prison charged with possessing weapon
- State senator wants lottery windfall dedicated to improve local roads