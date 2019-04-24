LIVE NOW

Madison man faces 20 years in federal prison after robbing bank

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 04:05 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 04:05 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man could spend up to 20 years in prison after he was charged in a bank robbery case. 

Albert Singer, 23, was charged Wednesday on suspicion of robbing the Chase Bank on East Towne Boulevard in Madison in August 2018. 

If convicted, a federal judge could order Singer to up to 20 years in federal prison. 

