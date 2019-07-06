Madison man drives motorcycle into lawn, arrested for 10th offense OWI

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested for a felony 10th OWI offense after he drove his motorcycle into a lawn Friday night, officials said.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, police were dispatched at about 9:37 p.m. to 325 Powers Ave. in the Township of Blooming Grove.

Authorities said Mark A. Gilman, 58, drove his motorcycle into the lawn and spun out.

In addition to a felony OWI 10th offense, officials said Gilman faces additional charges of a parole violation, resisting and disorderly conduct.

Gilman was sent to a hospital and had his blood drawn. He was later brought to the Dane County Jail.

