Madison man charged with 10 counts for allegedly possessing child pornography as repeat offender

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was charged with 10 new counts for allegedly possessing child pornography as a repeat offender.

Madison police said the incident happened Aug. 16 at 10:12 a.m.

According to the incident report from Tuesday, the police department's Special Victims Unit conducted an investigation on Scott M. Wollschlager, 55, after receiving a tip in August. Child porn was found in his car and apartment on the 400 block of W. Wilson St., police said.

Police said Wollschlager was convicted of similar crimes in 2012.

Each of the 10 new counts has a repeat modifier, which means Wollschlager could receive additional incarceration time if convicted of the offenses.

