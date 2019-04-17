Madison man behind 8 bank robberies sentenced to federal prison time

MADISON, Wis. - A member of a Madison group behind eight bank robberies, including one armed robbery, has been sentenced in federal court.

Kiefah Marbra, 19, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge William Conley. Marbra pleaded guilty to the crimes in January.

Marbra carried out eight of the nine robberies planned by Jonathan Thompson, his getaway driver, between Jan. 8 and Feb. 22, 2018, in Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg.

Marbra and Thompson were indicted by a federal grand jury in May of 2018. Another man, Robert Minette was also found guilty for his involvement in the first two robberies.

According to investigators, Thompson would drop Marbra and Minette at banks he wanted to rob. Afterward, they would drive back to his apartment and split the stolen money.

Minette was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Thompson is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

