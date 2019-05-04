News

Madison man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI, police say

Posted: May 04, 2019 02:27 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

TOWNSHIP OF DELTON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested on suspicion of a fourth offense of operating while intoxicated Saturday morning, officials said.

Samuel F. Martin, 44, was driving on North Reedsburg Road in the Township of Delton at 8:31 p.m. when deputies saw an equipment violation on his vehicle, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies stopped Martin and noticed signs of impairment. After completing sobriety testing, he was taken to Sauk County Jail. 

A fourth offense OWI is a felony charge in Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration