Madison man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI

BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - Dane County deputies arrested a Madison man on suspicion of his 10th drunken driving offense.

Deputies pulled over Charles H. Owens, 56, around 12:30 Monday morning on Milwaukee Street in the town of Blooming Grove, according to a release from The Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office got a warrant to have Owens' blood drawn at a hospital.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI charge and parole violation, according to the release.

He was also cited for operating after revocation and open intoxicants.

