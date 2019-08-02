BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Madison man arrested in Sauk County for 5th OWI, officials say

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 08:50 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:39 PM CDT

TOWNSHIP OF MERRIMAC, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested in Sauk County on suspicion of a fifth-offense OWI early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the incident report, a Sauk County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5:51 a.m. on a person speeding on County Highway DL near Bluff Road in the Township of Merrimac. 

Officials said the vehicle's driver was Nicholas R. Adell, 39, of Madison.

Authorities said the deputy noticed that Adell had signs of impairment and asked him to perform field sobriety testing. After he finished testing, Adell was arrested and later taken to the Sauk County Jail. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration