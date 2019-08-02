Madison man arrested in Sauk County for 5th OWI, officials say

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

TOWNSHIP OF MERRIMAC, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested in Sauk County on suspicion of a fifth-offense OWI early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the incident report, a Sauk County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5:51 a.m. on a person speeding on County Highway DL near Bluff Road in the Township of Merrimac.

Officials said the vehicle's driver was Nicholas R. Adell, 39, of Madison.

Authorities said the deputy noticed that Adell had signs of impairment and asked him to perform field sobriety testing. After he finished testing, Adell was arrested and later taken to the Sauk County Jail.

