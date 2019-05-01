Livestream

Madison man arrested for threatening man with knife

Posted: May 01, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man has been arrested for threatening another man with a knife after asking for money and cigarettes. 

Francisco R. Alvarez, 53, was arrested Tuesday night at the South Transfer Point bus stop on the 800 block of West Badger Road. 

Around 7:15 p.m., Alvarez was drinking a bottle of alcohol when he asked a 40-year-old man for money and a cigarette. When the man declined because "he could afford a bottle of booze," Alvarez threatened him with a 12-inch and a seven-inch knife. 

Alvarez is facing charges of disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon. 

