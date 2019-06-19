Madison man arrested for disorderly conduct after entering woman's apartment

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested Wednesday morning for disorderly conduct and bail jumping after entering a common area of a woman's apartment building.

Police say 27-year-old Peter G. Hamilton entered an apartment building on E. Washington Avenue through an unlocked door and got onto an upper level patio by "jumping off the ledge" of another patio.

Hamilton told officials he meant no harm and only wanted to get inside out of the rain.

The woman in the apartment grabbed a baseball bat and ran to a neighbor's apartment after her dog alerted her that a stranger was looking into her unit, according to the incident report.

She told police she believed Hamilton was going to hurt her.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.