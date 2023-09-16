Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested

Wisconsin State Patrol squad car

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence following a crash Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash along I-39/90/94 near Madison just after 9:30 a.m. Officials said a 42-year-old Madison man was found showing signs of impairment.