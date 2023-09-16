Madison man arrested for 7th OWI offense after crash Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wisconsin State Patrol squad car Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence following a crash Saturday morning.Troopers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash along I-39/90/94 near Madison just after 9:30 a.m. Officials said a 42-year-old Madison man was found showing signs of impairment.The man was arrested and faces charges of OWI seventh offense.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Three Janesville police officers injured in separate incidents Thursday For the Record: MPD chief pushes back on Fox News headline in wake of downtown rape Best of Madison 2023 Winners Wyocena man arrested, charged in October 2022 death of woman he was living with A member of the secret panel studying Wisconsin Supreme Court justice's impeachment backed her rival Latest News Madison man arrested for 7th OWI offense after crash National Hispanic Heritage Month highlights cultural diversity of Spanish-speaking Americans Beyond the automakers: How the UAW strike may hit the US economy Venice ‘not at risk’ after all? UNESCO leaves city off its heritage in danger list Three Janesville police officers injured in separate incidents Thursday More News