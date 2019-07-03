Madison man arrested after entering porches, punching patrol officer

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday night after checking car doors, entering porches, and eventually striking a police officer.

Madison police say residents on the 300 block of Koster Street were awakened by a subject checking car doors and entering porches in the area.

Officials say they found 20-year-old Ranodo Reid when they arrived.

Reid admitted to officers he was in possession of marijuana.

When officers tried to place Reid in handcuffs, officials say he resisted and struck a uniformed patrol officer in the face twice with a closed fist.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Reid was taken to the Dane County Jail.

He is charged with Battery of law enforcement officer, trespass to land, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer.

