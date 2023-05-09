Madison man arrested after asking for help moving furniture, robbing helper Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CREDIT: Dane County Jail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police arrested a man Sunday who they said robbed another man at gunpoint who was helping him move furniture.Police said a man was at an apartment complex on Straubel Court Sunday just after 4:20 p.m. when police said Raheam Jones, 21, approached the man and asked for help moving furniture.Police said while the man was helping, Jones pulled out a gun and robbed him. Jones was found in a nearby unit, and police said he jumped off a balcony while trying to run from officers.An officer outside the apartment building was able to take Jones into custody, and police said a loaded handgun was found in a cat's litter box inside the unit.Online court records show Jones is charged with one felony count of armed robbery.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville police say coach confessed to secretly filming 18 students in locker room Motorcyclist killed in Columbia County crash Former SSM Health St. Mary's nurse pleads guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials World Euchre Championship coming to New Glarus Saturday Dane County Sheriff's deputies respond to four OWI calls in four-hour period Latest News Evers orders flag to half-staff Friday for St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest two accused of drug trafficking Madison man arrested after asking for help moving furniture, robbing helper Man arrested for allegedly stealing cash from gambling machine at eastside restaurant Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek outside his home More News