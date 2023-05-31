MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man accused of selling cocaine was sentenced to five years in prison, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Larry Dotson, 41, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to attempting to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea said. Prosecutors alleged Dotson traveled to Chicago to purchase large amounts of cocaine from a man named Winfield Agee between 2018 and 2020.
During a November 25, 2020 traffic stop, police allegedly found a kilogram of cocaine in a vehicle belonging to a driver who had been seen with Agee in Chicago earlier in the day. Text messages allegedly showed the driver was delivering the cocaine to Dotson.
Dotson was arrested at an apartment in Madison in January 2022. During the arrest, he allegedly pulled an item from his pocket and threw it under a parked vehicle. Officers allegedly found about two grams of cocaine under the vehicle.
A search of Dotson's vehicle allegedly uncovered $22,000 in cash. $3,560 was also allegedly found in Dotson's coat pocket. A search of his apartment allegedly uncovered 79 grams of powder cocaine, 163 grams of crack cocaine, and 11 grams of methamphetamine.
The charges against Dotson are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, DOJ, Madison police and Dane County Narcotics Force. Dotson is one of eight people charged in connection with the investigation.
