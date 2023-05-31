Gavel

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man accused of selling cocaine was sentenced to five years in prison, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Larry Dotson, 41, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to attempting to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea said. Prosecutors alleged Dotson traveled to Chicago to purchase large amounts of cocaine from a man named Winfield Agee between 2018 and 2020.