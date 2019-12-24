Madison man accused of firing shots at house in Sun Prairie

Dane County Sheriff's Office

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Madison man is being accused of firing shots at a house in Sun Prairie Sunday afternoon.

An updated news release from Monday said Sun Prairie investigators and Madison police SWAT members executed two search warrants at 4310 and 4312 Dwight Drive in Madison in response to the shooting investigation.

Officials said Jeff C. Starks, 25, was taken into custody and booked into Dane County Jail on one charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.